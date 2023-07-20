DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $576,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $140.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.82 and a 200-day moving average of $131.70. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. FIG Partners upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

