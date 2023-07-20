DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $583,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

NYSE:ET opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.