DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $604,000 Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,116,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Graco by 626.8% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,574 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 452.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Graco Price Performance

In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $507,474.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $507,474.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,358 shares of company stock worth $5,367,802 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG opened at $87.43 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average is $74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

