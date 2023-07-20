DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $638,000 Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,791,000 after acquiring an additional 37,798 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $425.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

