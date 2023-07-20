DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RFDI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4,445.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.64. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.42. The firm has a market cap of $127.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.1604 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.