DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 866.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $59,104,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 608,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,904,000 after acquiring an additional 370,769 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 961,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,765,000 after acquiring an additional 295,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.83.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.1 %

AptarGroup stock opened at $119.16 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Stories

