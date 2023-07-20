DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $516,000 in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 163.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 425,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,498,000 after acquiring an additional 264,348 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Herc by 80.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Herc by 5,289.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Herc by 10,114.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after buying an additional 222,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Insider Transactions at Herc

Herc Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,249,317.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $144.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.01. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.97 and a fifty-two week high of $162.46. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.52.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.27. Herc had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Herc’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.