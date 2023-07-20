DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $599,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 113,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,824,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,269,000 after purchasing an additional 984,301 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,862,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 84,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $18.93 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

