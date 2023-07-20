DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $641,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.3668 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

