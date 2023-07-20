DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,652,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,890,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,357,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,864,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,303,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $49.89 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

