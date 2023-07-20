DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New $518,000 Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $67.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.57. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $76.11.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.