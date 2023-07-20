DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 100,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NU by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,413,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NU by 5,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,801,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after buying an additional 7,656,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in NU by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,070,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,880 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.43.

Shares of NU stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.25 and a beta of 1.19. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

