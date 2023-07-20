DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 451 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,446,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $675,824,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,793,000 after buying an additional 117,019 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,430,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,766,000 after buying an additional 763,195 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $84.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

