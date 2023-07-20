DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 8,396 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

STWD stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

