DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

