DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 433,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 373,447 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 709.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 99,485 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 143,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,097 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000.

Shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

