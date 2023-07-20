DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in argenx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of argenx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARGX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $544.00 to $606.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.48.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $528.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.60. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $333.07 and a twelve month high of $534.83.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. On average, analysts predict that argenx SE will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

