DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

