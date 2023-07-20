DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $170.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.43. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

