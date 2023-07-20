DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 113 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

NYSE CRM opened at $234.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $228.19 billion, a PE ratio of 616.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $64,592.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,053.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 958,248 shares of company stock valued at $202,870,507 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

