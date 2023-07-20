DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 163 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. UBS Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $138.13 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

