DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $285,013,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $89,893,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8,612.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,749,000 after buying an additional 427,438 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 736,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,263,000 after acquiring an additional 340,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.19.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BMRN opened at $87.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.16 and a beta of 0.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

