DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 189 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Bank of America cut their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.16.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $102.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Stories

