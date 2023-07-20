DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,882 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.52.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

