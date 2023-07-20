DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,079 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 467,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 236,693 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OGN stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $33.20.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

