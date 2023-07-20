DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 400 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 12.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $148.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $216.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 63.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.38.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

