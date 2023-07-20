DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 590 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 962.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $144.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.55. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $149.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.