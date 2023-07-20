DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 6,056 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,086,000 after purchasing an additional 90,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,079,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,196 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FI. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.70.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FI stock opened at $127.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.