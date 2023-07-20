DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KKR opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.04.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,000,237. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

