David M. Rothenstein Sells 3,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $147,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 232,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,817,716.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ciena Trading Up 1.3 %

CIEN opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

