Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 20,050 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,996 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.0% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,447 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $272,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.5% in the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 82.6% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.51.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $355.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

