Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Short Interest Down 14.1% in June

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Insider Activity at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Leo Walsh acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Franklin Stuart Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Leo Walsh bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 131.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve the lives of cancer patients in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

