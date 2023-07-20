DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $27,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,619,000 after buying an additional 157,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $230,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after buying an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vertiv by 57.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,928 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O' sold 137,206 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $3,704,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,241,005 shares in the company, valued at $384,507,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $705,290.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,173,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,579,524 shares of company stock worth $80,909,045. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company's stock.

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

