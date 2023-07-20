Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Short Interest Down 14.0% in June

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.06%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

