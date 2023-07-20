Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

DM stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $597.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 349.92%. The business had revenue of $41.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

