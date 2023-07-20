DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $114.76

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.76 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 122.58 ($1.60). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 122 ($1.60), with a volume of 115,327 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 132.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of £288.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,016.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, insider Gill Barr bought 15,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of £127.85 ($167.17) per share, with a total value of £1,988,962.45 ($2,600,630.82). Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.

