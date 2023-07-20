Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 165.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 3.3 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $121.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average is $103.48. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $138.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

