Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.33

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.33 and traded as high as C$5.90. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$5.90, with a volume of 623 shares.

Dorel Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$24.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.33.

About Dorel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.