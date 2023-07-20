Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Dover by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Dover by 6.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Dover by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dover by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $150.13 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.07.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.08.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

