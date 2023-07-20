DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,553,000 after acquiring an additional 44,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after acquiring an additional 259,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,339,000 after acquiring an additional 280,126 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,575,000 after acquiring an additional 72,638 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.2 %

DTM stock opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $61.12.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,523.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at $912,471.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

