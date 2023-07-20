Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 471,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth about $9,502,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 300,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 66,496 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 174,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,774,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after acquiring an additional 332,697 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 4,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,233.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Further Reading

