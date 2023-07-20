Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.10.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 322.29, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

