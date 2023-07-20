Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $144.69

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.69 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 150.20 ($1.96). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 150.20 ($1.96), with a volume of 1,527,349 shares trading hands.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £577.14 million, a P/E ratio of -112.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 144.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 157.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £19,600 ($25,627.62). Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Company Profile

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

