Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

Edison International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.98. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.738 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.70%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

