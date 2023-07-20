Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 110.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $91.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.05.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $804,860.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,870,014.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $804,860.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,870,014.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,316 shares of company stock worth $20,215,378. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

