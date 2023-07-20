Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 7,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 15.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $361.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($1.50). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

