Empire Financial Management Company LLC Invests $7.62 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,000. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Price Performance

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $195.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

