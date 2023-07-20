Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Lifted by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $185.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.11. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.66.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.