Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 6,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Entegris alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Entegris by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Entegris by 8.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $108.44 on Thursday. Entegris has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average is $88.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,422.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.