Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,208,000 after purchasing an additional 270,768 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Envista by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,013,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,292,000 after acquiring an additional 671,617 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Envista by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,058,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,003,000 after acquiring an additional 197,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Envista by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,845,000 after acquiring an additional 702,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Envista by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVST opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.39.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

